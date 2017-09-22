Off the heels of her gut-wrenching short film, Trip, Jhene Aiko just dropped her sophomore studio album of the same name. This is the songstress’ first solo album since 2014’s Sailed Out.

Trip is a 22-track project, full of heavyweight features. The album features appearances from Big Sean, Brandy, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, and many more.

Just one day before, Aiko debuted the emotionally-rich short film, which explored love, loss, and pain. Of her long-awaited album, Jhene previously told The Breakfast Club that she really wanted to “dive into who I am […] I’m getting older and I feel like I’m more in tune with who I am and less afraid to express every side of myself.” “[The album is] inspired by every type of trip you could imagine: mental, physical, even psychedelic. I’m at a point where I put it all in the music. It’s a puzzle I want people to put together,” she added.

You can stream Trip the album below or download it on iTunes or stream it on Apple Music.