After teaming up with Big Sean on 2016’s collaborative album Twenty88 (also the duo’s stage name), Jhené Aiko is preparing for a solo Trip. Instead of focusing solely on music, Aiko is delving into the world of film and released the trailer for her upcoming short film, Trip, on Tuesday (Sept. 19), kicking off the promotional campaign for her long-awaited album Trip 17, due out this fall. The short teaser finds Aiko, an ardent lover of nature, wandering alone in a forest as a voice calls out “Penny,” the name of the character she plays in the film. With an acoustic guitar and breezy beach sounds providing the soundtrack for the 26-second clip, “Penny” eventually meets up with a man who tells her, “Come on this trip with me.” She laughs nervously and looks away as she takes a moment to ponder the question.

Aiko first teased the short film on social media by posting a photo of Trip’s script cover and captioned the image “M is for movie,” followed by the hashtags #MAP and #Trip. The “Maniac” songstress tapped Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver to co-write the short film.

Aiko released the visual for her latest song, “While We Were Young,” back in June, which was inspired by the 2004 film 50 First Dates. She revealed the title of her upcoming album and how it was inspired by her trip to Hawaii in a recent Playboy interview: “I’m a bit of an escape artist. I like to take myself out of my element and create. I went to Hawaii by myself and hiked. When you connect with nature, you connect with yourself,” she said of Trip 17, adding that “it’s inspired by every type of trip you could imagine: mental, physical, even psychedelic. I’m at a point where I put it all in the music. It’s a puzzle I want people to put together.” Watch the trailer for Jhené Aiko’s short film, Trip, below.

This article was originally published on Billboard.