Just this morning, Jhene Aiko was teasing us with new visual work and just like *that* we have the full footage to dive into hours later. Trip, the autobiographical short film meant to accompany Aiko’s forthcoming Trip 2017 album, has officially been released via her website, jheneispenny.com.

The cinematic work follows Jhene Aiko as “Penny,” who is a poet coerced by a curious stranger into ditching her day plans in search of fun and spontaneity. In the process, however, comes an exploration of self, the ways we grapple with mourning, and the process of confronting emotions buried beneath sunny facades.

Trip, written and co-directed by Jhene and Tracy Oliver (Girl’s Trip), pays homage to Aiko’s late brother, Miyagi, and her late grandfather, Teddy. Press play on the film up top.