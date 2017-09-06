Watch Jidenna’s Fun-Filled ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

Following DJ Premier’s still-talked-about Tiny Desk Concert with NPR, Jidenna and his band dropped by the set to perform select tracks from The Chief.

While reworking the songs, they scooped up a random toy, a “magic microphone,” a tambourine and a bottle of whiskey that were all in arm’s reach to help tweak their set.

Set List

“Trampoline”

“Long Live the Chief”

“Bambi”

MUSICIANS

Jidenna Theodore Mobisson (vocals); George Peters (percussion); Andre Brown (bass, keys); Jordan Hemby (drums); William Gittens (guitar)