Watch Jidenna’s Fun-Filled ‘Tiny Desk Concert’
Following DJ Premier’s still-talked-about Tiny Desk Concert with NPR, Jidenna and his band dropped by the set to perform select tracks from The Chief.
While reworking the songs, they scooped up a random toy, a “magic microphone,” a tambourine and a bottle of whiskey that were all in arm’s reach to help tweak their set.
Set List
“Trampoline”
“Long Live the Chief”
“Bambi”
MUSICIANS
Jidenna Theodore Mobisson (vocals); George Peters (percussion); Andre Brown (bass, keys); Jordan Hemby (drums); William Gittens (guitar)