Speaking from the formulaic side of things, the record label signing of viral teen Danielle Bregoli rings a familiar tune to Joe Budden. The rapper and co-host of Complex’s Everyday Struggle provided some insight on the 14-year-old on Monday (Sept. 18), who has gone from a meme to the latest “rap” signee on Atlantic Records.

Bregoli’s instant claim to fame as the “Cash Me Outside” girl has earned her a large following on social media. Since the creation of the meme in January, the teen jumped into the world of hip-hop a la 2013-Miley Cyrus by appearing alongside Kodak Black on social media and later releasing her debut single, “These Heaux.” The single entered the Billboard charts last week at No. 77, sparking mixed reactions from the industry.

Budden calling the signing a trend among big labels to latch onto to social media “stars” who’ve expressed an interest in music. “Atlantic has already shown us that this is their business model,” he said with a few examples. “Atlantic has already shown us that they take the people with the most followers and the most popularity. In my brain, Atlantic has signed K.Michelle fresh off Love and Hip Hop, they were looking to sign Kaylin Garcia [Love & Hip Hop NY]. They were talking to Nya Lee, they were talking to Cardi. We’ve seen this movie before. If she (Bregoli) doesn’t work, she’s a tax write off.”

Labeling a few of his examples as non-traditional artists, the rap veteran doesn’t seem to be surprised by the signing and likened it to the Atlantic’s mold with Cardi B. The Bronx native originally found fame on social media thanks to her personality and bold statements. She would later find a home on LHHNY, but the success of “Bodak Yellow” has solidified her as a promising rap star.

“If I’m Atlantic and I’m not creative and only looking at numbers, Bhad Bhabie unfortunately has the numbers to support her being signed,” he added. “The number two song on the charts is a young lady who at Atlantic felt the same way about when she came in the building. I’m not defending this signing, this signing is trash. The ideology behind singing non-talented people is all trash, but that’s creative Joe speaking.”

He went on to clarify his statements about Cardi, explaining the ripple effect is the same, not them as individuals. “I f**k with Cardi because she’s the homie and watching the homie come up is great to see,” he said. “We like Cardi B. She has a magnetic personality. That’s why she’s in a class by herself. She is outworking people.”

