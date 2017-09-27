When singer Joe Fox appeared on A$AP Rocky’s At.Long.Last.A$AP album in 2015, the virtually unknown talent caught the ears of the world. He was pretty much homeless when Pretty Flacko bumped into him on the streets of London and invited to an impromptu studio session.

READ: 20 Best Lyrics From Nas’ ‘Lost Tapes’ Album

Since then, Fox’s soulful notes have been spreading like wildfire and hip-hop’s finest have also co-signed this force to be reckoned with. Joining forces with Nas on a new song, “What’s the Word,” the crooner helps spread some food for thought.