Chrissy Teigan is a pretty ballsy girl. After earning the prestigious honor of being blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter, it’s safe to say Luna’s mama doesn’t take any mess, even if it’s coming from her husband and her daughter’s dad, John Legend.

Teigen took Twitter Monday (Sept. 4) to stroll down memory lane. During the early days of their relationship, the 31-year-old supermodel recalled Legend tried to end their relationship and Teigen, being Teigan wasn’t having any of it.

It wasn’t a a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like “no” — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2017

😂 11 years later, baby https://t.co/Kr7p7u8sqq — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2017

During an interview with The Guardian, the Academy-Award winning artist said the reason for the short-lived break-up came from the demanding life on the road. “I was really stressed and busy,” Legend says. “I was just like: ‘I’d just be happier single right now,’ and she was like: ‘No.’”

Legend says they were back together within 30 minutes. “She pushes me to be funnier,” he says, “not because she’s trying to, I think it’s just being around her, and to be bolder.”

Eleven years later, they’re still going strong.