After the recent cancellation of WGN America’s series Underground, John Legend is heading back to his producer chair. This time, however, Legend will shift his focus to a territory he’s all too familiar with: music. Legend will dip his feet in the music competition world and is teaming up with Netflix to produce a new unscripted hip-hop competition series titled Rhythm & Flow.

READ: John Legend Tried To Break Up With Chrissy Teigen Once But She Was Like Nah

Former NBC exec Jeff Gaspin and his Primary Wave Entertainment company will join the Grammy-award winning singer to produce the upcoming hip-hop competition series, Variety reports. While still in its nascent stage, Rhythm & Flow will serve as Netflix’s first foray into the talent discovery sphere, joining past competition shows like American Idol, The X Factor and The Voice.

No further details about Rhythm & Flow have surfaced and it is unclear as to what role Legend will play in the competition series aside from his producer title.

Legend is also developing a new WGN series titled Black Wall Street, with actress Tika Sumpter, to tell the story of the 1921 Tulsa race riot. The series has yet to receive an official premiere date.

This article was originally published on Billboard.com.

READ: John Legend Pushes Hip-Hop To Demolish Masculine Stereotypes With AXE’s “Find Your Magic” Initiative