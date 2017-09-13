Six officers from the Baltimore Police Department will not be prosecuted in the death of Freddie Gray, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday (Sept. 12). The DOJ couldn’t find “sufficient evidence” to support federal criminal civil rights charges.

“The Department conducted a comprehensive independent investigation of the events surrounding Gray’s death and carefully reviewed the materials and evidence generated by BPD and the State’s Attorney’s Office (SAO),” the statement reads. “Career prosecutors examined evidence from numerous sources, including surveillance videos from closed circuit cameras (CCTV) that captured various sites where Gray was taken while in custody.”

The investigation included “cell phone videos taken by civilian witnesses at the time of Gray’s arrest,” in addition to “numerous witness interviews (transcripts, audio, and video recordings); photos; maps; medical reports,” as well as police dispatch recordings and reports “concerning DNA and blood stain evidence,” an autopsy conducted by Maryland’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“BPD documents related to Gray’s arrest and the investigation of his death; personnel files and background materials for the subjects; BPD policies and training materials; phone records; demonstrative evidence; the SAO’s investigative file concerning the incident; trial transcripts; and trial court verdicts and findings of fact,” the statement continues. “Additionally, the FBI and federal prosecutors conducted witness interviews of BPD personnel in order to clarify procedural questions with respect to police investigative practices.”

In the two years since Freddie Gray died in police custody, the case has fallen apart in the legal system as no one has been held accountable for his death. Last year, Baltimore prosecutors dropped all charges against the officers involved in the case.

However, Gray’s family did receive a $6.4 million settlement from the city of Baltimore.

