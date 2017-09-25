Justine Skye Checks Her Boo On New Song, “Lost Me” (Feat. Vory)

Justine Skye’s sultry side comes to life on her new song, “Lost Me.” With crooner Vory, the stylish singer lets her wild thoughts run free as she checks her man — giving him a reminder that she has all that he needs and craves.

“Counting all your wishes/Fucking all these bitches every night like you’re on a mission/How you wanna get it?/’Cause I been on a vibe all night, if you wanna feel it/Eat that, want some, get right, get low/Want that, I need that, tried that, can I keep that?/All night, put it in your face/Take it all, don’t let it go to waste,” sings Justine on “Lost Me.”

The emerging songstress is also working a new album and several film projects that you should be hearing more about soon.

