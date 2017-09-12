K. Michelle’s Versatility Takes The Cake On “Birthday”

K. Michelle showcases her versatility as a musician on her latest track from her fourth studio album, “Birthday.”

The song, which is the second single from the forthcoming Kimberly: The People I Used to Know, is perfect for both the club scene and the bedroom, as K. provides smooth, sultry vocals that later transition into a rap that brings major vibes.

She discussed with Billboard that while her album will feature club bangers, fans should be on the listen for power ballads.

“[‘Birthday’] is just the fun song going out, but I can honestly say this is my best vocal album and you will get those in ballads like “Bring On Love” and “No Not You,”” she said. “That speaks to who I am and the person and the woman that I’ve become. So I just say it’s a little piece on this rollercoaster journey that the album takes you in.”