K. Michelle Gets Her Money By Any Means On “Either Way” (Feat. Chris Brown)
K.Michelle has no care in mind and her major motive is to get her money. With the assistance of Chris Brown, the R&B songstress unleashes another new track “Either Way.”
A series of trap beats and a talk-rap narrative engulf the song’s club-banging track, as she tells all her haters and foes how she’s increasing her bank accounts regardless of their disapproval and constant chatter.
The new track comes off the Tennessee native’s forthcoming fourth album, Kimberly: The People I Used To Know. Listen to her latest song below.