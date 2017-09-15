K.Michelle has no care in mind and her major motive is to get her money. With the assistance of Chris Brown, the R&B songstress unleashes another new track “Either Way.”

A series of trap beats and a talk-rap narrative engulf the song’s club-banging track, as she tells all her haters and foes how she’s increasing her bank accounts regardless of their disapproval and constant chatter.

LISTEN: K. Michelle’s Versatility Takes The Cake On “Birthday”

The new track comes off the Tennessee native’s forthcoming fourth album, Kimberly: The People I Used To Know. Listen to her latest song below.