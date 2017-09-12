Premiere: Love Keeps Evading KAMAU In His ‘NāVí’ Video

Love is never easy. And although it’s often difficult to articulate, KAMAU does a beautiful job illustrating the complex journey of grasping and holding onto love in his newly released visuals for “NāVí.”

In the nearly 4-minute video, the Brooklyn-based artist uses dark backdrops and striking spotlights to capture his struggle with holding onto his love interest. His leading lady, which is portrayed by dancer Rosalynd Harris, fluidly twirls and twists around a blindfolded KAMAU as he lays down a combination of sultry and hypnotic vocals. “Dancing by my window sill, I want you, you always drift away. I can feel you disappear, warm me up but you don’t ever stay,” he sings.

“In this video we see the extensive journey of a character to hold and embrace his love. Only to be torn apart from her in the end,” KAMAU says of the visuals. “This is the song of elusive and fleeting love.”

“NāVí” will reportedly be featured on KAMAU’s upcoming project, The KAMAU-CASSETTE: ŭRTH GōLD, which is set for release in Sept. 2017. Check out the music video above.