Karrueche Tran recently stopped by HOT 97’s studio to discuss a myriad of topics from her past, present and future. Traveling back in time to her relationship with Chris Brown, Tran was candid about why she decided to file a restraining order against the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer.

When asked by Ebro Darden how she managed to move on in a positive manner, Tran replied, “I’m always positive, and I’m just focused more than ever right now at work, and that’s just the goal for me. There’s no drama or anything like that. I do have the RO [restraining order] in place, but it’s all good vibes. We live our own lives.”

READ: Karrueche Tran Granted Five-Year Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

When asked why she filed a restraining order, Train said she was fearful for her well-being. “For my safety…It just got to a point where it’s just like, I can’t, and I live in L.A., I’m from L.A., so I move around how I want to move,” she said. “That’s what I felt that I needed.”

In recent reports, the 29-year-old has been linked to Quavo of Migos, but she swiftly shut down those dating rumors and said she’s solely focusing on herself. “I am dating myself. I am self-investing. I don’t need any distraction,” she revealed. “I don’t need to focus on anything else other than work. I’ve got myself to take care. I have family and people that I take care of. Right now I just really need to stay focused.”

READ: Karrueche Tran Says People Shame Women Who Have “Real” Bodies

As for what’s next, Tran said she has a movie titled Honored that’s on the way. “I play an 18-year-old virgin who is saving herself for marriage,” she said of the Lionsgate film. “I love it, because for me, I’m still growing as an actress, and being able to do these different roles and show my range and have fun and show my talents, I really, really love that.”

Tran also talks about promoting body-positive images, her experience filming TNT’s Claws and what’s next for her acting career.