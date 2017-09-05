Kelela’s lush vocals are obviously the centerpiece of her new “moving on” anthem, “Frontline.” Although, her lyrics are what really push this track into the eerily addictive category. To sum it up, everything about the song is spot-on.

READ: Kelela Proves She’s A Goddess In “LMK” (Video)

These lyrics will do you right when you need to leave some unneeded luggage behind.

“Can’t take it back even though you wish I could/If you think I’m going back, you misunderstood/You cry and talk/about it, baby, but it ain’t no use/See you wasn’t lucky when I pushed/Hold away, you fucking with my groove,” sings Kelela to her ex-lover.

Her long awaited Take Me Apart album is set for release everywhere on Oct. 6.