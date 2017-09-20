Now that Nas and Nicki Minaj have been getting cozy on social media, the internet couldn’t help but wonder what his ex-wife thinks. But Kelis wants everyone to know that she’s unbothered by her ex-husband’s new situationship, even if she allegedly liked a shady comment about the twosome on Instagram.

READ: Nas & Nicki Minaj Seemed Extra Flirty At A NYC Lounge

For those out of the loop, Kelis has been happily married for nearly three years to photographer and real estate agent Mike Mora. The couple welcomed a son Shepherd in 2015.

The “Bossy” singer was pretty much forced to point out that she’s married, after skimming through the comments on her Instagram account Tuesday (Sept. 19), one of which read: “[You’re] not phased by Nicki and Nas. Nothing to worry about sis.”

Another fan left the 38-year-old Harlem native perplexed. “Eyes are a window to the soul and I can see the sadness. It makes me ashamed to see how hateful women can be to each other. I love everything you do,” a fan wrote under a post of Kelis showing off her new haircut.

The mother of two had “no idea” what the comment was referring to, but thanked the fan for her “love and concern.” Needless to say, Kelis has been getting a lot more comments than usual on her Instagram account.

Another fan wrote, “I really wish you and Nasir could’ve worked it out.”

“Seriously, stop,” she replied.

Of course, Nas and Kelis have been broken up for a while now. The formerly feuding exes have a son, Knight, together and seem to be on good terms years after a contentious divorce that found the Queens MC shelling out $50,000 a month in spousal and child support. All of the media attention caused the rap legend to think twice about his approach to love.

“I’ve always been away from too much limelight and that right there put me in your — no one’s exempt from people probing into your life once you get into the game,” Nas told MTV News in 2012. “So [the divorce] put a lot of my business out there, man. People weren’t thinking I was making that kind of money, and now they knew.”

But if anyone’s up for the challenge of getting Nas to open his heart, it’s definitely his “real one” from Queens.

READ: Wendy Williams Seems To Think Nas Can Do Better Than Nicki Minaj