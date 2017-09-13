Kendall Jenner Sued (Again) For Using Rappers’ Images On Shirts

Another photographer is suing Kendall Jenner for using images they’ve taken of hip-hop artists and placing them on T-shirts.

Al Pereira, who has photographed Tupac Shakur, is suing the entrepreneur’s company for using his image on a T-shirt without his permission. According to TMZ, Pereira photographed Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G. and Redman, and Jenner used the shot.

Kylie and Kendall really put their faces/logos overtop Biggie and Pac pictures and are trying to sell it for $125. I don’t even have words. pic.twitter.com/IhbJMkUg2E — ♔ (@FabulouslyyyMoi) June 28, 2017

“…she had no right to take the image he shot of the 3 rap legends and slap it on a shirt with her face superimposed,” they wrote.

In July, photographer Mike Miller sued Jenner and her sister Kylie for using his photograph of Tupac on another T-shirt, and Biggie Smalls’ estate also threatened to sue the Jenner sisters if they did not pull a shirt with him on it from the marketplace.

“We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way,” the Jenners said in a statement. “The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.”