Kendrick Lamar will be Forbes’ keynote speaker at their fourth annual Forbes Under 30 Summit.

The four-day gathering will take place at Boston’s City Hall Plaza and feature several addresses by young artists, entrepreneurs and activists, including Skylar Grey, Tyler Oakley and DeRay Mckesson. Lamar’s keynote, which will include a conversation with Forbes Senior Editor Media and Entertainment Zack O’Malley Greenburg, will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 1:00 p.m.

“Kendrick Lamar is the voice of the under-30 generation, and we can’t wait to hear more from him,“ says Greenburg in a statement. “Not only does he write and record groundbreaking songs, but he also embodies the same sort of spirit, drive and thoughtful passion of his peers across science, tech, the arts and beyond. Forbes is honored to host him in Boston.”

Learn more about the Forbes Under 30 Summit here, and read up on Kendrick’s hard-earned successes with Top Dawg Entertainment in our September 23 cover story.

This article was originally published on Billboard.