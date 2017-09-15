There’s been much speculation regarding how and why 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins was found dead in a freezer inside Chicago’s Crowne Plaza Hotel last weekend. Now, new details have surfaced showing the inebriated teen walking inside the freezer on camera, CBS News reports.

Chicago crisis responder/activist, Andrew Holmes, said on Thursday (Sep. 14) that he watched the hotel surveillance footage that shows Jenkins walking into the freezer voluntarily. She seemingly was trying to find an exit that led her back upstairs to the lobby and allegedly tried opening up different doors.

“We all wanted to know: Did anybody pull her down there? Did anybody force her down there? Was anybody on the other side in that room when she got down there? And the answer to that is no,” Holmes said. “She walked into that unsecured area that should have been secured.”

Still, Jenkins’ family wasn’t pleased with the alleged discovery. Her mother, Teresa Martin, believes more could have been done to save her child. During a protest held for the deceased teen in Chicago, Martin reportedly told protesters not to racialize the issue because it could have been anyone’s child, according to The Chicago Tribune.

“It could be your child,” she said. “It could be a blue child, it could be a purple child. It doesn’t matter. This is a peaceful march.”

She also added that one of the activists didn’t offer much help. “He came out of the blue and acting … like he was a friend,” Martin said. “But he calls me this morning and says, ‘Oh the hotel is not making any money. I think you need to go online and stop the protest.'”

Authorities say they released the footage to Martin, and to the Cook County Medical Examiners Office. Autopsy and toxicology results are still in process. Additionally, the Crowne Plaza Hotel offered to pay for Jenkins’ funeral.