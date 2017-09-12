The mother of a 19-year-old teen who was found dead inside a hotel walk-in freezer is calling out the hotel and local police department for not doing enough.

“To me, I feel like they helped kill my child: the police department and this hotel,” Teresa Martin said during an interview with local outlets. Martin said neither law enforcement or the hotel staff took her repeated pleas for help seriously.

READ Chicago Teen Found Dead Inside Hotel Walk-In Freezer

Kenneka L. Jenkins reportedly left her home on Chicago’s west side Friday night at about 11:30 p.m. to attend a party at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont. Her sister alleges to have last spoken to Jenkins via text at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Jenkins was later found inside an industrial freezer on Sunday night, more than 24 hours after her disappearance and was pronounced dead on site.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy but cannot confirm a cause of death or if any foul play was at hand. However, a Facebook Live video which has now gone viral is offering police clues to Jenkins prior to her death. Gary Mack, a spokesman for the village of Rosemont spoke with the Chicago Tribune and said police have identified everyone in the video.

“Yes, they’ve looked at it and continue to look at it and all the other social media videos and posts,” Mack said. “They are leaving no stone unturned as far as trying to corral everyone they can and talk to them and interview them about what happened and what was going on that night.”

The video, which has been viewed more than four million times shows a woman with auburn colored hair in sunglasses talking into the phone. Jenkins is reflected in the sunglasses she’s wearing and show where she was sitting inside the hotel room.

READ Officer Draws Gun On A Black Man For Failing To Signal

The clip caused concern on social media with many surmising Jenkins may have been set up. Martin says police told her Jenkins was drunk and may have locked herself in a freezer, claiming “freak accidents like that do occur” but Martin wonders how her drunk daughter had the coordination and strength to open a freezer door.