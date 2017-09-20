After bouncing in and out of police custody late last week, Baton Rouge law enforcement finally arrested Kenneth Gleason and charged him with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two black men and for shooting at the home of a black family.

The 23-year-old was arrested Tuesday (Sept. 19) just before interim police chief Jonny Dunnam held a press conference. “I feel confident that this killer would have killed again,” he said.

READ Police Release White Man Believed To Be Connected In The Killing Of Two Black Men

When asked if the killings were racially motivated, Sgt L’Jean McKneely said investigators are still exploring that option, despite a copy of an Adolph Hitler speech being found in Gleason’s home during a search. “We’re not completely closed off to that. We’re looking at all possibilities at this time, so we’re not going to just pinpoint that.”

According to The Guardian, the first shooting happened Sept. 12 when Gleason shot and killed 59-year-old Bruce Cofield who was homeless. Gleason’s second victim was 49-year-old Donald Smart who was shot and killed while walking to his job as a dishwasher at a popular cafe on Thursday. (Sept. 14) It’s reported Gleason didn’t know either victims and initially shot both from his car and then walked up to them shooting them multiple times.

At this time it’s believed Gleason also didn’t know the owners of the home he shot at, thankfully no one was hurt. District attorney Hillar Moore said his office may seek the death penalty.

READ Texas Woman Shoots, Kills And Dismembers Sleeping Boyfriend

“It appears to be cold, calculated, planned [against] people who were unarmed and defenseless,” he said. “We don’t need to prove motive. There are a lot of things that are unanswered.”