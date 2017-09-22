Kevin Gates Stays In Charge Behind Bars With New Mixtape ‘By Any Means 2′

Earlier this year, Kevin Gates found himself in the worst legal turmoil, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to let us sleep on his hardcore lyricism. Even though he’s set to stay behind bars for at least another year or two, the Baton Rouge rapper still doesn’t get tired of giving us new music.

READ: Kevin Gates Announces New Album ‘By Any Means 2,’ Debuts “Had To” Single

Today, Gates blesses his fans with a new mixtape By Any Means 2, which holds 14 fresh records including his recent singles like “No Love” and “What If.” At the top of the month, Gates dropped the video for “What If” and included an open letter to his fans addressing his absence, which you read here. The “IDGT” emcee only relies on one artist, Atlantic Records rapper PnB Rock, to come through on the lead single “Beautiful Scars.”

Back in March, Gates had just completed his initial jail sentence when he was re-arrested for an outstanding warrant issued after he reportedly failed to show up for a 2013 court date for a gun charge.

Kevin Gates By Any Means 2 Tracklist

1. “No Love”

2. “McGyver”

3. “Had To”

4. “Fuckin Right”

5. “Beautiful Scars” ft PnB Rock

6. “Attention”

7. “GOMD”

8. “Do U Down”

9. “What If”

10. “Came Up”

11. “Imagine That”

12. “No Trust”

13. “Jus Wanna”

14. “Why I”