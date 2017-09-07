Yesterday (Sept. 7), Kevin Gates gifted fans with a new video for “What If,” his first video since he entered prison in 2016. Today, the Baton Rouge native released a brand new song and announced that his new project, By Any Means 2 — set to hit retailers on Sept. 22. The first By Any Means was released in 2014.

By Any Means 2 – 9/21 posted by @officialbwa A post shared by Kevin Gates (@iamkevingates) on Sep 7, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

By Any Means 2 is available for pre-order over at iTunes.

Gates was sentenced to six months in jail after being found guilty of misdemeanor battery for kicking a young woman in the chest during an concert back in 2015. While serving six months, the BWA CEO received another sentence of 30 months in jail stemming from a felony gun charge.