Kevin Gates & PNB Rock Reveal Their “Beautiful Scars” On New Single

Though Kevin Gates is still incarcerated, he has still managed to maintain his musical presence through songs and memorable guest features on a litany of albums and mixtapes this year. As fans gear up for his forthcoming album, By Any Means 2, Gates drops a smooth banger with the help of PNB Rock, titled “Beautiful Scars.”

The Baton Rouge lyricist sounds as fresh as ever on the track as he leads with compelling and introspective storytelling. He reflects on the harsh lessons he has learned from the gritty streets. The chemistry between PNB Rock and Gates is on full display as the Philly crooner’s solid vocals blend with Gate’s signature bluesy verses.

Kevin Gates’ By Any Means 2 will be available everywhere on Sept. 21.