For a relatively blemish free career in the public eye, it appears as if Kevin Hart has owned up to an offense that greatly affects his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish and his two children.

Saturday evening (Sept. 16) the self-proclaimed “comedic rockstar” took to Instagram to apologize for a transgression. In the short clip, the Jumanji star admits to making poor decisions although he doesn’t specify what exactly those decisions were.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel I have a target on my back, and because of that I feel like I should make smart decisions and recently I didn’t,” the 38-year-old confessed. “You know, I’m not perfect and I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form.”

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

TMZ has learned a woman is demanding money from Hart over a “sexually suggestive” video that is supposedly not a sex tape, but the precursor to what can be assumed as sex. When the act is the most damming, TMZ reports you can’t actually see Hart.

A representative for Hart told the outlet “Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.”

Upon learning of Hart’s latest marital woes, Twitter was in rare form.

But didnt Kevin Hart cheat on his first wife, with his now wife, and now he’s cheated on her too? #KevinHart pic.twitter.com/vzQdTThFLf — Regina George (@WatseHisTime) September 17, 2017

Imagine getting cheated on by a nigga under 6 ft Id really just squash you like a bug at that point #Kevinhart — do (@itsjustdebb) September 17, 2017

News of Hart’s apology came the same day he pledged to send 10 students from Philly to college this year. While on the set of his new film Night School, Hart made the announcement to give back to the kids from his hometown.