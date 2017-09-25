It hasn’t even been a full month since Kevin Hart was caught in a web of lies, cheating, and possible extortion. Nonetheless, the comedian is already addressing his personal life in his stand-up routines. During his comedy show in Atlanta Saturday night (Sept. 23), the comedian subtly touched on his infidelity for a couple of giggles.

READ: Mike Epps Gives Kevin Hart Advice Amid Cheating Scandal: “Keep Your Wee Wee In Your Pants”

“We got a lot of s**t to talk about, people,” Hart said in the audio obtained by TMZ. “It’s a lot of s**t to talk about today.”

While he didn’t seem to go into too much detail, he later thanked his fans for their continued support during this troubling time. “Before I go, man. I want to tell ya’ll something, and this is as real as it gets. I’m going through s**t right now. I’m going through drama. And the best thing to have when you have drama is a support group,” he continued.

Finally, the Jumanji actor ended by making a promise to his fans. “Things happen for a reason. In this particular case, I promise you that I’m going to come out a better man and a better father,” he concluded.

READ: The Woman At The Center Of Kevin Hart’s Extortion Case Says She’s Also A Victim

As previously reported, Hart was caught on candid camera, engaged in physical acts with a woman that wasn’t his pregnant wife. While the comedian seemed to come clean about his own indiscretions in a video on Instagram, he alleged that he was being extorted for seven figures. He’s reportedly been working with the FBI to bring the culprits to justice.

So things may have happened for a reason, but hopefully Hart can keep his promise as well.

Listen to the audio of Hart’s stand-up routine here.