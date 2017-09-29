Kevin Hart is joining his celebrity peers in helping Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. On Friday (Sept. 29), the comedian announced that he’s donating $50,000 to the cause.

READ: Puerto Rico Faces A Grave Agriculture Crisis After Hurricane Maria: “There Will Be No Food”

Hart posted a video on Instagram promoting the relief efforts spearheaded by Fat Joe and Jay Z.

“My Brother has a announcement,” he captioned a video from the set of the movie Night School alongside Fat Joe (who makes a cameo in the film). “He’s doing something really amazing for the people of Puerto Rico please help him & them in their time of need. Please join [New York] Governor [Andrew] Cuomo and TIDAL as we collect and transport much-needed supplies to the island. The goal is to fill and send as many cargo planes as possible. Donate or find your local drop-off location and help save lives.”

As the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico worsens, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz made an impassioned plea for aid on Friday.

“I am asking the President of the United States to make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives,” Cruz said expressing her frustration with FEMA. “They were up to the task in Africa when Ebola came over, they were up to the task in Haiti — as they should be, because when it comes to saving lives we are all apart of one community of shared values.

Cruz continued, “I will do what I never thought I was going to do, I am begging. Begging anyone that can hear us to save us from dying.”

San Juan mayor on Puerto Rico relief efforts: “I am done being polite. I am done being politically correct. I am mad as hell.” pic.twitter.com/QBEWM8x8Ez — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 29, 2017

For more information on how you can help, please visit Tidal.com/PuertoRico.

READ: Hurricane Maria: Call This Hotline To Reach Family And Friends In Puerto Rico