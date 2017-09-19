Kevin Hart sparked chatter across social media when he posted a video of himself apologizing to his wife, Eniko Parrish, and his two children for alleged infidelity. An unidentified woman who reportedly had sexual relations with the comedian states there’s video evidence of Hart breaking his vows.

In an attempt to get ahead of the storm that’s brewing, TMZ reports that the FBI will get involved to discover the money-seeking extortionist and prevent the release of a “sexually suggestive” video. “Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt,” a rep told the website. “As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.”

TMZ also attempted to get a statement out of Parrish on the matter, but the expectant mother remained silent.