Khalid Releases Rough Draft Of New Song, “Perfect”

Khalid sounds like he’s ready to release new tunes for the world. On Wednesday evening (Sept. 21), the impassioned crooner teased a new song with his first rendition of “Perfect.” The bluesy number is a reflection of his growing pains.

“I’ve been on my own for a long time, I’m feelin’ kinda lonely/Nothing’s fun when I’m the only one out here who knows me/Something’s stopping me from becoming a better person/I could try to pace myself, but I don’t think that it’s worth it,” sings Khalid on the somber track.

“The first song I released was a rough draft on SoundCloud,” Khalid says about the release. “I’m leaving this on SoundCloud as well. Thank you guys, love you.”

