North Korean leader Kim Jon Un has responded to President Donald Trump’s bizarre UN speech, calling the commander-in-chief “deranged” who will “pay dearly” for his threats.

Associated Press reports Kim’s first-person statement came by way of North Korea’s state-run news agency, KCNA on Thursday (Sept. 21). The leader believed the businessman disrespected the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea at the U.N. when he called Kim “rocket man” and spoke of “destroying” the country.

“I am now thinking hard about what response he could have expected when he allowed such eccentric words to trip off his tongue,” Kim said. “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard (old person) with fire.” Kim says Trump’s threats have only solidified his decision to continue nuclear testing.

He added, he is “thinking hard” about his response and that No. 45 “will face results beyond his expectation.”

His speech included several words of advice to Trump, like a friendly reminder about respect. “Trump has denied the existence of and insulted me and my country in front of the eyes of the world,” Kim said. “I’d like to advise Trump to exercise prudence in selecting words and to be considerate of whom he speaks to when making a speech in front of the world.”

Wednesday (Sept. 20) marked Trump’s first appearance at the U.N. General Assembly in New York. Trump mocked the Korean leader and stated the country would be prepared to “destroy North Korea” if its “forced to defend itself or its allies.”

When asked about Kim’s comments, CNN reports White House press secretary Sarah Sanders replied “Not at this time.”

North Korea has conducted 15 missile tests since February, successfully firing 22. Recently, the country conducted their most powerful nuclear test to date.