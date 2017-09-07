The Kardashian-Wests are expanding their family. Sources have reportedly told TMZ that Kim and Kanye are expecting their third child via a surrogate.

READ: Kim And Kanye West Plan To Hire Surrogate To Carry Third Child

The couple allegedly agreed to choose that method of childbirth because of Kim’s placenta accreta medical condition, which makes it dangerous and life threatening for her to carry and deliver another baby.

READ: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Coming Out With A Kids Fashion Line

According to the news site, the surrogate is being paid $45,000 to carry their child. She is also prohibited from doing anything that can endanger the life of the baby like drink alcohol, or get into hot tubs. She must also follow a strict diet.

Kim and Kanye have not publicly announced the arrival of their new child, but another source says, according to Rap-Up, that they are having another girl. The child is set to be born at the end of January.