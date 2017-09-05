Kimora Hudson is putting all of us to shame in the best possible way. The 13-year-old has become the youngest student to attend the University of West Georgia.

According to reports, Kimora’s mother Fawn Hudson enrolled her daughter in the school’s Move On When Ready/Dual Enrollment program, which allows her to take college courses such as biology 101. The accelerated initiative is designed for high school sophomores and seniors, yet Kimora at 13, is freshman.

READ Iowa Barber Gives Free Haircuts To Kids Who Read To Him In Support Of Back-To-School

While everyone else who meets or learns about Kimora may be impressed with her intellect, Kimora says she’s just doing what “comes natural” to her.

“I’ve always raised my hand first in class, that just felt normal to me. But when I started getting accepted into really advanced educational programs, I started thinking, ‘OK, I’m really smart,’ ” she said.

When Kimora turns 15 she’ll be a high school graduate with college credits, which will make her a junior. Although Kimora doesn’t brag about her intellect, her mother like most proud mothers, does the bragging for her.

“When she was three or four months, her doctors told me she would be a genius because she started forming words very early,” Hudson said. “In pre-K, her teachers would tell me they had to bring in second grade work specifically for Kimora. By the time first grade came around, it was just obvious that she was gifted.”

Fawn then began signing her daughter up for advanced courses at Duke University and Vanderbilt University’s Summer Academy. By the time Kimora was in the seventh grade she was taking the ACT college entrance exam.

READ Chance The Rapper Raises $2.2 Million For Chicago School At Steve Jobs-Inspired Lecture

“Everybody taking the exam was in high school. I remember that we could take a snack, but nobody else had snacks. I was in the corner of the class eating my chips and everybody was looking like, ‘Who is this little girl,’” Kimora laughed as she reminisced about the moment.

Despite being super smart, Kimora is still 13 years old and enjoys things young teenage girls enjoy

“I’m a chill person. I’m still a normal 13-year-old. I still hang around my friends, because I need a balance. I just don’t see them everyday at school like before,” Kimora said.

As originally stated, Kimora is putting us all to shame in the best possible way. #TeamKimora.