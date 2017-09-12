Los Angeles Lakers Will Reportedly Retire Kobe Bryant’s Jersey

Kobe Bryant’s storied career will forever be immortalized at the Staples Center this Christmas. According to TMZ, the retired Los Angeles Laker’s jersey will hang from the rafters ahead of the team’s Dec. 18 game against the Golden State Warriors.

The entertainment news site adds that although the franchise has yet to confirm this proceeding, ticket-holders received a message that encouraged them to hold tight to their stubs for a “special event.”

After spending 20 years rocking the purple and gold, Bryant announced his retirement from the league in 2015, solidifying a one-of-a-kind run within the NBA. In a prose published on The Player’s Tribune, the Black Mamba professed his undying love for the sport that unlocked all of his aspirations.

“You gave a six-year-old boy his Laker dream, and I’ll always love you for it,” he penned. “But I can’t love you obsessively for much longer. This season is all I have left to give. My heart can take the pounding, my mind can handle the grind, but my body knows it’s time to say goodbye.”