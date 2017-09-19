While Cardi B’s undeniable Billboard smash “Bodak Yellow” rises up the charts, the song receives an official remix from label mate Kodak Black. This remix comes right after Janet Jackson put her stamp on the song at a recent concert.

The Florida rapper’s “No Flockin” song originally inspired Cardi’s breakthrough hit — and fans have been begging for this marriage to happen. To no surprise Project Baby sounds right at home on the biggest rap song of Summer ’17.

“Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” is on pace to becoming the number 1 song on the Billboard HOT 100 Chart.