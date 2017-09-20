Teacher Suspended For Assigning Kodak Black Verse As Homework

A music teacher at Bethune Middle School in Dekalb County, Ga. has been suspended after assigning his students homework featuring Kodak Black’s lyrics to his verse in A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “Drowning.”

The assignment was to take the explicit lyrics and turn them into something positive.

On of the student’s mothers, Crishana Wright, told WSB-TV that “[she doesn’t] really see how you can make that positive but to say don’t do it.” While she said that she understood the intention of the assignment, she believes it “wasn’t thought out.”

“You’re dealing with children’s minds; you have to be very cautious,” Wright said.

The superintendent of the school district wrote “The assignment was inappropriate, unacceptable and contrary to our standards. The employee responsible has been removed from the classroom and will be held accountable for such poor judgment. While we encourage teacher creativity, the expectation is that the instruction is always standards-based and age appropriate.”

Some of the lyrics in question: “Harley Davidson every day, I’m ridin’ with the chopper/ They hatin’, I know they don’t wanna see a ni**a prosper/ I ain’t doing trims, I’m in the cut like I’m a barber/ She call me daddy, but I ain’t her motherf**king father.”