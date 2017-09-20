As Kranium gears up to release his forthcoming EP, The Sparks, he debuts a sexy video from the project for his upfront single, “Meet & Beat.”

WATCH: Kranium Takes A Special Lady Fan Backstage For A Private “Meet & Beat”

The Walu-directed video features Kranium and his crew hanging outside of their tour bus while a litany of beautiful girls come on and off his mobile motel-no-tell for some personal sessions. The bright visuals capture the song’s fun, yet seductive nature.

The EP will be available on all digital markets and streaming services soon.