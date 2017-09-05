Philly’s Kur and PnB Rock continue to kill any rumors of beef between the two rappers by collaborating on a new song, “Not Today.”

With S P Killa and Nelly Nel handling production duties, Kur showcases his semi-rapid flow and unrelentless hunger with lines about block hugging and what it’s really like to turn from a criminal to a full time rapper. Atlantic signee PnB provides the melodious hook and second verse.

“I started off my raps were too blunt/These niggas keep jacking, I switched it up/Like I was trapping and didn’t give a fuck/Broke gas in the woods, about to dump the guts/I trapped in the hood and doubled-up,” raps Kur.

Earlier this year, Kur released his 180 mixtape.

