Danay Suárez’s love of music is innate. From an early age, she knew she would become the MC she is today. What she didn’t know, was how she was going to get there.

Born in Havana, Cuba, Suárez had no formal music education, nor was she privy to any connections in the industry that might help her make a way.

Upon discovering an intoxicating hip-hop movement in Cuba reaching new heights even as we speak, Suárez developed artistically with the help of X Alfonso and released her debut album, Polvo de la Humedad in 2014.

Soon, the singer-rapper hit the festival circuit running, playing South By Southwest, Hip-Hop al Parque, LAMC, Central Park Summer-Stage, Ted Global Rio, Afro-Latino Festival, LEAF Festival, Méditerranée Festival Ashdod and Global Cuba Fest.

Garnering comparisons to Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu, she released a sophomore LP, Palabras Manuales under Universal Latin Music in 2017.

Easily still one of Cuba’s greatest secrets and one of its most undervalued exports, Suárez managed to nab four Latin Grammy nominations this year (including Album of the Year and Best New Artist), and is poised to make some serious intercontinental noise. Congratulations are in order.

In the lead for Latin Grammy nominations are Residente and Maluma. Residente (formerly of Calle 13) garnered nine nominations from several songs in multiple categories, while Maluma snagged six of his seven noms from two categories.

Find other leading nominations below. For a full list, visit LatinGrammy.com.

Album Of The Year

Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Obras Son Amores — Antonio Carmona

A La Mar — Vicente García

Fénix — Nicky Jam

Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes

La Trenza — Mon Laferte

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, Vol. 1) — Natalia Lafourcade

Residente — Residente

El Dorado — Shakira

Palabras Manuales — Danay Suarez

Record Of The Year

“La Flor De La Canela” — Rubén Blades

“El Surco” — Jorge Drexler

“Quiero Que Vuelvas” — Alejandro Fernández

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee

“El Ratico” — Juanes featuring Kali Uchis

“Amárrame” — Mon Laferte featuring Juanes

“Felices Los 4″ — Maluma

“Vente Pa’ Ca” — Ricky Martin featuring Maluma

“Guerra” — Residente

“Chantaje” — Shakira featuring Maluma

Song Of The Year (A Songwriter’s Award)

“Amárrame” — Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte featuring Juanes)

“Chantaje” — Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, Bryan Snaider Lezcano Chaverra, Joel Antonio López Castro, Maluma and Shakira, songwriters (Shakira featuring Maluma)

“Desde Que Estamos Juntos” — Descemer Bueno and Melendi, songwriters (Melendi)

“Despacito” — Daddy Yankee, Erika Ender and Luis Fonsi, songwriters (Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee)

“Ella” — Ricardo Arjona, songwriter (Ricardo Arjona)

“Felices Los 4″ — Mario Cáceres, Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, Maluma, Servando Primera, Stiven Rojas and Bryan Snaider Lezcano Chaverra, songwriters (Maluma)

“Guerra” — Residente and Jeff Trooko, songwriters (Residente)

“La Fortuna” — Diana Fuentes and Tommy Torres, songwriters (Diana Fuentes featuring Tommy Torres)

“Tú Sí Sabes Quererme” — Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade featuring Los Macorinos)

“Vente Pa’ Ca ” — Nermin Harambasic, Maluma, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Montaner, Ricky Montaner, Lars Pedersen, Carl Ryden, Justin Stein, Ronny Vidar Svendsen and Anne Judith Stokke Wik, songwriters (Ricky Martin featuring Maluma)

Best New Artist

Paula Arenas

CNCO

Vicente García

Martina La Peligrosa

Mau y Ricky

Rawayana

Sofía Reyes

Rosalía

Danay Suarez

Sebastián Yatra

Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album

Hijos Del Mar — David Bisbal

Rompiendo Fronteras — Alejandro Fernández

Flora Y Faῦna — Camila Luna

El Dorado — Shakira

Extended Play Yatra — Sebastián Yatra

Best Urban Fusion / Performance

“Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola” — J. Balvin featuring Bad Bunny

“Despacito” (Remix) — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“El Amante” — Nicky Jam

“Dagombas En Tamale” — Residente

“Chantaje” — Shakira featuring Maluma

Best Alternative Music Album

Jei Beibi — Café Tacvba

Apocalipsis Zombi — El Cuarteto de Nos

La Trenza — Mon Laferte

La Promesa De Thamar — Sig Ragga

Palabras Manuales — Danay Suarez