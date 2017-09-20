Laurence Fishburne And Gina Torres Officially Announce Split

A photo of Gina Torres kissing a man other than husband Laurence Fishburne began to make the rounds on Tuesday (Sept. 19). However, Torres confirmed to People that the couple quietly split up in fall of last year, after 14 years of marriage.

“With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year,” the actress, 48, said. “There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.”

However, the former Suits actress acknowledged that they will continue to work as a team to raise their daughter, 16-year-old Delilah.

“…our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe,” she continued. “As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side.”