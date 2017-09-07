Lauryn Hill and Nas are on the brink of heading on the road for their PowerNomics tour. And in preparation for the upcoming schedule, the two have explained a political twist that they are adding to their shows.

PowerNomics reportedly stems from Dr. Claud Anderson’s book, which is about economic enfranchisement for the African-American community. So in celebration of that concept, the hip-hop legends will be raising funds in support of education, health, agriculture, technology, and other initiatives that will help build businesses and equity within the black community. Proceeds from each show will reportedly be donated to 44 charities, including The Harvest Institute, Yes We Code, Equal Justice Initiative and the International Peace Initiative.

In a recent interview, Hill suggested the tour’s mission falls in line with her longstanding ambition to encourage and empower her community. “My interests have always centred around encouraging empowerment, and focusing on ways to help heal, repair, educate and promote enfranchisement to the disenfranchised,” the “Lost Ones” singer said. “I’m excited to share this platform for community, creativity, and progress, helping to expose, educate, and magnify the beauty of cultural amalgamation.”

Nas also stated: “PowerNomics tour is our way of being a part of the solution. We are here to lend a hand where it is needed and hopefully to inspire. I’m a part of a mission to help build a more diverse tech industry and to encourage my people to see beyond what they believe is in their reach.”

In addition to announcing their fundraising plans, Lauryn and Nas have also added Dave Chappelle to their Detroit show, as well as Nick Grant, Fefe, and DJ Lakim, and Hannibal Buress to select dates.

The PowerNomics 17-date tour reportedly kicks off on Sept. 7, in Chicago and concludes in early Oct. 2017.