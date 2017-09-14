LaVar Ball is the ultimate basketball stage dad. From rooting for his offspring Lonzo Ball on the court to challenging Michael Jordan to a one-on-one game, Ball is definitely a force to be reckoned with. And his kindness doesn’t go unnoticed.

Ball recently gifted his handyman, Felipe, with a brand-new truck, reports Bleacher Report. As seen in a video posted on Instagram, Ball told Felipe, “Look at your new truck!” In the heartwarming video, you’ll see Felipe being brought to tears as he receives the generous gift alongside his family.

LaVar blessed his handyman with a new truck. Told him, “Get rid of that old one!” 🙏#BBB (via @bzque) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

Ball’s other acts of generosity include teaching his wife, Tina Ball, how to speak again and say “I love you” after she suffered a stroke—as seen in their reality show, Ball in the Family, reports BET.