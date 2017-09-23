LeBron James Calls Donald Trump A “Bum”

LeBron James is standing in solidarity with Stephen Curry following Donald Trump’s recent comment. Given Trump’s withdrawal of his White House invitation to the Golden State Warriors, James decided to weigh in on the matter in a viral tweet.

“U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite,” he wrote. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!”

Trump said it’s an honor for a championship team to meet the president, and said Curry is “hesitating.” The NBA champion previously said he planned to refrain from going to the White House, stating, “By acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to.”

Curry’s teammate Kevin Durant also shared his thoughts on the president in a previous interview with ESPN. The Maryland native said he doesn’t “respect who’s in office right now,” and “I don’t agree with what he agrees with, so my voice is going to be heard by not doing that.”