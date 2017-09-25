LeBron James has absolutely no regrets about his recent viral tweet, in which he referred to Donald Trump as a “bum.”

During the Cleveland Cavaliers’ media day, the team’s star small forward further elaborated on his tweet, which has over one million “likes” and over 600,000 retweets.

“[Trump] doesn’t understand the power that he has for being the leader of this beautiful country,” he said of Trump’s criticism towards NFL and NBA players choosing to protest in different ways. “He doesn’t understand how many kids, no matter the race, look up to the President of the United States for guidance, for leadership, for words of encouragement. He doesn’t understand that.”

The tweet in question slammed Trump for writing that he’s un-inviting Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors from the White House, although members of the team have already expressed that they’re not interested in visiting a Trump White House.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

“That’s what makes me more sick than anything, this is the No. 1 position in the world,” he continued to say about 45. “And we are at a time where the most powerful position in the world has an opportunity to bring us closer together as a people. And inspire the youth, and put the youth at ease on saying that it is okay for me to walk down the street, and not be judged because of the color of my skin or because of my race. And he has no recollection of that, and he doesn’t even care.”