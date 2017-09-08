LeBron James and Scottie Pippen stomped the hardwood at the Kith Fashion Show in New York Fashion Week on Thursday (Sept. 7).

James is reportedly collaborating with Kith’s owner and operator Ronnie Fieg on a special project. The Cleveland Cavaliers star showed off his latest shoe, Nike LeBron 15, while six-time NBA Champ Pippen wore a “reimagined” version of his signature Nike Air Pippen.

Scottie was loving the attention while walking the runway, and LeBron closed the show, walking to none other than Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “H*A*M.”

The NBA appearances didn’t stop there. According to TMZ, 2017 league MVP Russell Westbrook as well as Carmelo Anthony were present at the show.