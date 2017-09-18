Lecrae Says Being “Broke” Made Him Rich

Lecrae started at the bottom, but has worked his way to Grammy Awards and a discography that will soon include 8 studio albums. Over the weekend, the holy rapper released a knockin’ new song, “Broke,” produced by Boi-1da & T-Minus. This one captures the hunger of his humble beginnings.

“Never fell in love with the Coco, Never had to hold up the store with the .44/Never had the door kicked in by/the feds while I’m laying in the bed on the bread that I’m gon’ blow/But I do know what it feel like to go to school with the knock off shoes/Eating free lunch, tryna act all cool, boy you better know that we paid our dues,” raps Lecrae on the song.

The rapper’s upcoming All Things Work Together album is set to arrive on September 22nd.

