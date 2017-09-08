Leikeli47 Brings Creativity And Vigor On Her Debut Album, ‘Wash & Set’

Brooklyn native Leikeli47 captivated hip-hop fans back in 2015 with her hard-knocking and energetic anthem, “Fuck The Summer Up,” after the song appeared on JAY-Z’s Tidal playlist. Fast forward to 2017, the masked and mysterious rapper has finally delivered her debut album dubbed, Wash & Set (Hardcover/RCA).

READ: Leikeli47 Doesn’t Play “2nd Fiddle” To Anyone

Wash & Set clocks in with fourteen tracks. The dynamic, and featureless, effort is loaded with creativity, vigor and the power of her own feminism. It’s evident that Leikeli is aiming to break rules and push boundaries hip-hop.

Prior to the release of Wash & Set, 47 released notable singles, “O.M.C.,” “2nd Fiddle,” and “Miss Me.”

READ: Leikeli47 Is Keeping Lames Out Of Her Circle In New Video For “O.M.C.”

Stream Wash & Set below and cop it over at iTunes.

iframe src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/1VAZdFNZ1t5BYugJ3NfaZh” width=”300″ height=”380″ frameborder=”0″>