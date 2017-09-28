Lenny Grant aka Uncle Murda Debuts “On & On” Video With 50 Cent & Jeremih
The artist formerly known as Uncle Murda is ready to get things started all over again. Now using his government name Lenny Grant, the Brooklyn rapper is set to release a new project with G-Unit Records.
READ: Cam’ron Joins Uncle Murda For The Aptly Titled “Cam’ron Voice (Remix)”
To get the movement going, Lenny debuts a new Eif Rivera-directed video with 50 Cent and Jeremih for “On & On.” He may not be the man of every woman’s dreams, but he attempts to get romantic the only way he knows how.
READ: Bone Thugs & Uncle Murda Salute Rap’s Fallen Soldiers In “Change The Story” (Video)