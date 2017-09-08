Leslie Jones Slays Effortlessly For 50th Birthday

Leslie Jones’ devotion to gym life has paid off. The actress and comedic queen rang in her 50th birthday Thursday (Sept. 7) with a gorgeous slay with dance moves to match.

Before she made her followers lose their minds over her birthday look, the Saturday Night Live star busted out her best dance moves at the stroke of midnight. “I’M 50 BI**HES!!,” she captioned a video of herself and a friend dancing to Trap Beckham’s song, “Birthday Bi**h.”

IM 50 BITCHES!! A post shared by Leslie Jones (@lesdogggg) on Sep 6, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

She later shared a photo and video of her birthday celebration, which was met with love by her fans. Her all-black look featured a laced black bodysuit with a glistening black tool dress.

Over the summer, the comedian has shared her routines from workouts with personal trainer Thaddeus Harvey. “Every time I make it through LEG DAY I always feel like f**king WARRIOR!!,” she captioned one of her videos.

From her recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon to her cameo at Dave Chappelle’s Radio City stand up residency, Jones’ glow is one that cannot be missed.

Saturday Night Live’s 42nd season is expected to return this fall.

