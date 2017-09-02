Lil B has taken to heart comments made by NBA rookie sensation Lonzo Ball, who is facing criticism for denouncing Nas’ status in hip-hop.

Seen in the premiere episode of Ball in the Family, a documentary-style series highlighting Lonzo, his equally talented brothers and controversial father Lavar Ball, the 19-year-old quipped about the Queens legend, calling him outdated and acts like Future and Migos “real hip hop.” Ball’s comments have continued the conversation about the genre’s generational gap and issue of respect when it comes to veteran acts.

On Saturday (Sept. 2), Lil B caught wind of the clip and shared a warned the rookie to put some respect on Nasir’s name. “Lonzo ball is a few seconds away from being cursed his rookie year on the lakers,” he tweeted after initially mistaking Lonzo for his dad Lavar. “Nas is hip hop and always relevant, watch ur team – Lil B.”

On a comeback of sorts with his latest release Black Ken, the rapper continued to defend Nas while slamming the Lakers.

Didnt the lakers just trade a snitch deanglo Russell? Lakers front office what's y'all problem? Step ur PGs up. LONZO WATCH UR MOUTH – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) September 2, 2017

Fans of the point guard begged the BasedGod to spare Lonzo, with his younger brother LaMelo Ball sharing his appreciation for the “Global” artist.

Lil B one of the hardest rappers don't @ me — Melo (@MELOD1P) September 2, 2017

As we all know, the rapper has left impressions with his “curses.” In the past, Lil B targeted Kevin Durant and James Harden for allegedly stealing his “cooking dance.”

In addition to catching heat from the BasedGod, Lonzo is now the subject of Michael Rapport’s rants.

As we all wait to see what happens, stream Lil B’s Black Ken project below.

