Future And Jeezy Help Lil Durk Call Out The “Goofy” Rappers

Chicago’s Lil’ Durk remains as one of the hardest working artists from the original GBE crew. After hitting fans with his collaborative project with Lil’ Reese, Supa Vultures, the 300 Representative throws down on a new singe with Future and Jeezy.

Dubbed “Goofy,” the Southside-produced track gives the group an ideal bass heavy soundtrack to call out the lames in their circumference. Fake Ferragamo belts, Instagram posts that show guys posing with guns and bottles of lean — all indicators of a goofy dude.

Which one are you?

